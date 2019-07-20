DENVER (CBS4/AP) — A mother who was part of a doomsday group in southwestern Colorado was found guilty of murdering her two young daughters. The bodies of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall were found in a car on a farm near Norwood, about 100 miles north of Durango, in September 2017.
Investigators believe the group’s spiritual leader, Madani Ceus of Haiti, ordered the girls be kept in a car without food or water for weeks — as the others awaited the apocalypse.
Their mother, Nashika Bramble will be sentenced this fall in Telluride.
Ceus, a 37-year-old from Haiti, told the others to call her “Ama” or “Yahweh.”
The man who owned the property, Frederick Blair, got to know the members of the group and told police he felt others were under Ceus’s “direction and control.”
Blair said Ceus ordered that the girls stay in a car without food or water because she considered them “unclean.”
Blair, Ceus and two other adults face charges in connection with the deaths of the girls.
