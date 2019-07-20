  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Madani Ceus, Nashika Bramble

DENVER (CBS4/AP) — A mother who was part of a doomsday group in southwestern Colorado was found guilty of murdering her two young daughters. The bodies of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall were found in a car on a farm near Norwood, about 100 miles north of Durango, in September 2017.

Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall (credit: San Miguel County)

Investigators believe the group’s spiritual leader, Madani Ceus of Haiti, ordered the girls be kept in a car without food or water for weeks — as the others awaited the apocalypse.

Their mother, Nashika Bramble will be sentenced this fall in Telluride.

Nashika Bramble (credit: San Miguel County)

Ceus, a 37-year-old from Haiti, told the others to call her “Ama” or “Yahweh.”

Madani Ceus (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

The man who owned the property, Frederick Blair, got to know the members of the group and told police he felt others were under Ceus’s “direction and control.”

Blair said Ceus ordered that the girls stay in a car without food or water because she considered them “unclean.”

Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

Blair, Ceus and two other adults face charges in connection with the deaths of the girls.

norwood children killed composite of four arrests 2 Women Charged With Murders Of Young Girls

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

