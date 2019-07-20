BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) — Emergency crews shut down a street in Berthoud as firefighters battled a grass fire in that was burning near structures on Saturday morning. The fire damaged an RV camper and possibly other vehicles, according to the Berthoud Fire Protection District.
Berthoud Fire says the fire started near the 2000 block of 1st Street.
Both lanes of 1st Street between Water Avenue and East CR 12 were blocked by emergency vehicles for about an hour and a half — until all remaining hot spots were “mopped up.” West CR 10E was closed between NCR 15C and 1st so firefighters could lay a hose across the road to the nearest hydrant. The southbound lanes of 1st were still closed at 1 p.m.
“Berthoud Fire investigators will be on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire along with Larimer County Sheriff’s investigators,” officials stated Saturday afternoon.
