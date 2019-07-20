(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that Lowry Field has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a beer garden to a bagel shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lowry Field, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Lowry Beer Garden
Topping the list is beer garden Lowry Beer Garden, which offers burgers, sandwiches and more. Located at 7577 E. Academy Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 481 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu you’ll find beer brats, hot dogs and a blackened salmon club sandwich.
North County
Next up is Mexican and seafood spot North County, situated at 94 Rampart Way. With four stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp, it’s proved to be a local favorite.
Its Baja fish taco was named one of the best tacos in the metro Denver area by Zagat.
Officers Club
Cocktail bar, wine bar and New American spot Officers Club is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 84 Rampart Way, 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews.
Menu offerings include crab cakes, St. Louis-style rack of ribs and homemade spaghetti.
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery
Check out Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, which has earned four stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot, which offers burgers and more, at 200 Quebec St.
On the menu you’ll find grilled bacon-wrapped meatloaf, fried chicken and slow-cooked short ribs.
Woodgrain Bagels
And then there’s Woodgrain Bagels, a local favorite with four stars out of 103 reviews. Stop by 7559 E. Academy Blvd. to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, next time you’re in the neighborhood.
Menu items include breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast and poutine.
Article provided by Hoodline.
