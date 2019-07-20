  • CBS4On Air

Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have a suspect in custody after a deadly shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dahlia Street. Police reported the shooting on Twitter at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the victim is a woman — but did not provide any details about her.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. Investigators have only said that the suspect is an adult male.

“As with any case, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers @ (720) 913-7867,” police tweeted Friday night.

