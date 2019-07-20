  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4/CNN) — On July 20, 2012, a man walked into a movie theater in Aurora and opened fire — killing 12 people, injuring dozens more, and changing hundreds of lives forever.

On the 7th anniversary of the shooting, we want to remember the loved ones who were lost that night:

  • Jonathan T. Blunk, 26
  • Alexander J. Boik, 18
  • Air Force Staff Sgt Jesse E. Childress, 29
  • Gordon W. Cowden, 51
  • Jessica Ghawi, 24
  • Petty Officer 3rd Class John Thomas Larimer, 27
  • Matthew R. McQuinn, 27
  • Micayla C. Medek, 23
  • Veronica Moser-Sullivan, 6
  • Alex M. Sullivan, 27
  • Alexander C. Teves, 24
  • Rebecca Ann Wingo, 32

Stefan Moton was left a quadriplegic from the shooting and each day remains difficult. The week he wrote about the shooting and how it has impacted his life.

On July 16, 2015, the gunman was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

