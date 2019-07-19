  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Karen Leigh


SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:

Burn Survivor Throws First Pitch At Rockies Game

Bird Rescue Trying To Find More Volunteers As Bird Intake Spikes

Goodwill Merger In Colorado Will Help More People

Day of Service Registration Opened For September 2019

See links from this week’s show:

coloradomusicfestival.org/concert/russian-masters/

englewoodco.gov: Conversations Over Coffee

Cheesman Park Art Fest

Karen Leigh

Comments