SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!
Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:
– Burn Survivor Throws First Pitch At Rockies Game
– Bird Rescue Trying To Find More Volunteers As Bird Intake Spikes
– Goodwill Merger In Colorado Will Help More People
– Day of Service Registration Opened For September 2019
See links from this week’s show:
coloradomusicfestival.org/concert/russian-masters/
englewoodco.gov: Conversations Over Coffee
