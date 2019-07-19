DENVER (CBS4) – From blue ribbon pie and good, clean, and fair food to jazz and pre-back-to-school shopping, here are four fun things to do this weekend.
Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale
The 49th Annual Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale returns for three days of hot deals, fashion, and food! Bring your dog, browse and buy, and take advantage of discounts from local restaurants.
It’s a free event for the whole family.
The Denver County Fair returns to the National Western Complex this weekend! Friday through Sunday, try goat yoga, hop on carnival rides, and sample blue ribbons pies.
Tickets are $5 for kids, and $10 for adults.
The 37th Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival returns to the high country for a weekend full for world-class performances. Head to the Rendezvous Events Center Saturday and Sunday for a lineup packed with Grammy-nominated artists.
Tickets are $70.
Connect with thousands of Colorado farmers, foodies, and families at the Slow Food Nations Festival. Today through Sunday, learn where your food comes from and how it’s made. Head to Larimer Square, and various locations across the Denver metro, for cooking demos, workshops, and interactive food fun.
Admission is free. Select events require paid admission.
