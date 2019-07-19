By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Weekend Events


DENVER (CBS4) – From blue ribbon pie and good, clean, and fair food to jazz and pre-back-to-school shopping, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

(credit Cherry Creek North)

Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale

The 49th Annual Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale returns for three days of hot deals, fashion, and food! Bring your dog, browse and buy, and take advantage of discounts from local restaurants.

It’s a free event for the whole family.

(credit Denver County Fair)

Denver County Fair

The Denver County Fair returns to the National Western Complex this weekend! Friday through Sunday, try goat yoga, hop on carnival rides, and sample blue ribbons pies.

Tickets are $5 for kids, and $10 for adults.

(credit Winter Park)

Winter Park Jazz Festival

The 37th Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival returns to the high country for a weekend full for world-class performances. Head to the Rendezvous Events Center Saturday and Sunday for a lineup packed with Grammy-nominated artists.

Tickets are $70.

(credit Slow Food USA)

Slow Food Festival

Connect with thousands of Colorado farmers, foodies, and families at the Slow Food Nations Festival. Today through Sunday, learn where your food comes from and how it’s made. Head to Larimer Square, and various locations across the Denver metro, for cooking demos, workshops, and interactive food fun.

Admission is free. Select events require paid admission.

 

Andrea Flores

Comments