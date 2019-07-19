LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – For 29 years Eileen Gaumond has owned her home. About a year-and-a-half ago she had a new sewer line installed at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars. Then earlier this month she noticed water in the basement, and more.

She showed her basement to CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

“It doesn’t smell too good down here,” he remarked.

“No, it’s sewage,” she replied.

She learned the line from the kitchen sink hadn’t been connected to the sewer. Her nephew Michael Sullivan lives there, too.

“I noticed a smell that smelled like sewage to me. I told my aunt that’s not water, that’s sewage.”

As evidence, he said when they flush the toilet the water comes up from down below the house.

So at the beginning of this month they got in touch with Roto-Rooter which put in the sewer line. The company responded and sent out a crew, Roto-Rooter’s Colorado General Manager John Williams told CBS4.

“We are unable to determine if problem was from our original work so we are excavating the ground to see what the problem was an repair it,” he said.

To make matters worse, Gaumond and her nephew are worried that the foundation is shifting from all the water that’s under the house.

It is still not clear who may have been at fault for the problems in the house.

“Plumbing is complicated. We’re right 99% of time. If we’re wrong we take care of it,” Roto-Rooter’s Williams said.

If it is the company’s fault, he says they have insurance to cover it.