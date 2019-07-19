Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will wear decals on their helmets during the 2019 season to honor the legacy of owner Pat Bowlen. Bowlen died on June 13 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will wear decals on their helmets during the 2019 season to honor the legacy of owner Pat Bowlen. Bowlen died on June 13 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
On Friday, we got a look at the official decal.
“Pat, I don’t think wanted to be attached to a jersey,” Broncos President Joe Ellis said when the plan for the decal was announced. “He probably didn’t want to be attached to a helmet either, but I think we owe it to him to honor him in that way.”
He also said the team will pay tribute to Bowlen before the first regular season game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sept. 15.
“We will honor (Bowlen) and Champ Bailey, (Bowlen) for his Ring of Fame appearance and Champ for his Hall of Fame and Ring of Fame appearances, so that will be a nice moment and bring a lot of people back together here to Denver because not everybody can make it to Canton.”
You must log in to post a comment.