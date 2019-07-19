AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The man convicted of killing a 28-year-old mother from Aurora will spend the rest of his life in prison. Cleveland Vernon Grimes IV was sentenced to life without parole in the death of Kiara Livingston.

“You stole from her family their mother and sister. You robbed this woman of her future. It’s child abuse – her little kids will now suffer,” Arapahoe County District Court Judge Darren Vahle told Grimes during sentencing last week.

Prosecutors say Livingston was at an apartment on South Iola Street in Aurora on April 14, 2018, when she and Grimes got into an argument.

“She and Grimes were in a relationship, and Grimes was jealous and possessive,” the district attorney’s office stated. “Livingston got in her car to leave, and Grimes came out with a handgun, walked to the driver side of her car and shot her five times.”

Grimes took off after the shooting but was arrested about a week later.

Livingston left behind two young daughters.

“Another selfish, hateful, evil act of domestic violence has left two girls, 9 and 2, to go through life without the love, guidance, and protection of their mother,” District Attorney George Brauchler stated.

Livingston’s family and friends came to the hearing to tell the judge how much she meant to them and how her loss hurt.

“Kiara was my friend – she was so genuine, so beautiful, so smart and so kind,” prosecutors quoted one young woman as saying. “This person took away a true jewel from us. He knew that, and he knew what he was doing to her kids.”

“I’m walking around with my heart shattered and in pieces,” Livingston’s aunt reportedly told the judge. “Grief is the final act of love. We will continue to keep her in our hearts and continue to love on her daughters. We see her when we look at them.”