Comments
(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Expo Park? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese restaurant to an Ethiopian spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Expo Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Expo Park? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese restaurant to an Ethiopian spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Expo Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Pho 99 Aurora
Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Pho 99 Aurora. Located at 1080 S. Havana St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, look for build-your-own pho with your choice of protein.
Megenagna Ethiopian Restaurant
Next up is Ethiopian spot Megenagna Ethiopian Restaurant, situated at 306 S. Ironton St., Unit C. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, it’s proved to be a local favorite. On the menu you’ll find kitfo, tibs and vegetable stews.
Hacienda Camino Real
Mexican spot Hacienda Camino Real is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1050 S. Havana St., four stars out of 78 reviews. Menu offerings include chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and a variety of tacos.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.