



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp underway, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s how the Broncos look at the safety position.

In the Hunt:

Jamal Carter, 3rd season

Su’a Cravens, 3rd season

Kareem Jackson, 10th season

Trey Marshall, 1st season

Will Parks, 4th season

Justin Simmons, 4th season

Dymonte Thomas, 2nd season

Shamarko Thomas, 7th season

Projected Starters: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Will Parks

Justin Simmons returns to Denver in his fourth season as a player who could grow the most in Vic Fangio’s defense. Simmons was an iron man, playing in every defensive snap last season. He also tied the team with three interceptions and was second on the team with 97 tackles. Simmons will be the Broncos starting free safety.

Kareem Jackson was a free agent pick up from the Houston Texans who played both corner and safety positions. In offseason workouts, he played strong safety and in the slot at nickel corner. He had a career-high with 87 tackles last season.

Will Parks continues to grow his game as he was named as the most improved player on the Broncos by Pro Football Focus. The fourth-year safety will try to lock up the strong safety position in a contract year.

Reserves: Su’a Cravens, Shamarko Thomas

Shamarko Thomas comes to camp as a backup safety and will be looking to earn a spot as a core special teams ace. He played six games last year, making seven tackles, before being released in December.

Best Training Camp Battle: Backup Safety (Jamal Carter vs Su’a Cravens)

When the Broncos traded for Su’a Cravens last year, they had to wait until the ninth game of the season before he appeared in a game. In the five games he played, he only recorded 18 tackles with one fumble recovery. The season ended for Cravens prematurely as he was inactive for the final three games.

Jamal Carter’s season was over before It began as he tore his hamstring in the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Carter limped off the field when he was making a tackle along the sideline. He will have a great chance to make the roster not only due to his play on defense, but also his contributions to special teams.

Under the Radar: Can Dymonte Thomas beat out Shamarko Thomas?

Dymonte Thomas saw extensive action last year recording both his first sack and interception of his career. To continue his career with the Broncos, he will need to beat out Shamarko Thomas for one of the final special teams spots on the roster.

Stats to Know:

– Broncos had the fifth most takeaways last year with 28.

What They Said: Vic Fangio on Su’a Cravens role on the team

“He’s got to be a safety first and foremost. Anything besides safety is just a couple crumbs here and there. He’s got to win a job on this team as a safety.”

