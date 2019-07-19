



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp underway, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s how the Broncos look at the cornerback position.

In the Hunt:

De’Vante Bausby, 3rd season

Bryce Callahan, 5th season

Chris Harris Jr., 8th season

Alijah Holder, rookie

Trey Johnson, 2nd season

Horace Richardson, 2nd season

Linden Stephens, 1st season

Issac Yiadom, 2nd season

Projected Starters: Chris Harris Jr., Bryce Callahan

Will this be the final season Chris Harris Jr. is on the roster? Could be as one of the longest tenured Broncos plays on the final year on his contract. Harris led the Broncos with three interceptions despite missing the final four games. He’s one of the most versatile corners and will play outside.

Denver also went into the free agent pool to sign Bryce Callahan and Kareem Jackson. Callahan played with Vic Fangio in Chicago and grabbed two interceptions of his own. Callahan is viewed as one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league.

Reserves: Issac Yiadom, De’Vante Bausby

While Chris Harris was holding out for a new contract, De’Vante Bausby was starting at corner in his place. Bausby played eight games in the Alliance of American Football League and led the league with four interceptions. He’s played under Vic Fangio in 2016.

Issac Yiadom improved in steadily throughout his rookie season and is returning from offseason shoulder surgery. He’ll look to improve in Fangio’s zone concepts.

Best Training Camp Battle: Who will be the fifth cornerback?

With the starters and reserves firmly in place, the battle for the fifth cornerback is up for grabs. Alijah Holder and Horace Richardson made several plays during the offseason practices and are early favorites for the spot going into camp.

Under the Radar: Bryce Callahan’s injury history

The Broncos picked up Bryce Callahan from free agency, but the move could have come at a risk. Callahan has never completed a full season after missing the final three games last year with a fractured left foot.

Stats to Know:

– Broncos defense ranked 20th in pass defense, giving up 246 yards per game.

– Broncos tied for fifth in interceptions with 17 last year.

What They Said: Chris Harris on his mentality this season

“I’m going to be me every time I step on this field. I’m going to bring swagger for this defense. I’m going to bring a different mentality to this defense. I’m ready to take on whoever. Whoever’s the best, I want them. I’m up to the challenge. Same competitor, same fighter on the field. Nothing’s changed. When it comes between these lines, I’m going to do the best to be me on the field every week.”

