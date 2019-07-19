



– It’s another scorching day under the sun for Day 2 of Broncos Training Camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

The big news from Thursday’s opening practice is starting inside linebacker Todd Davis suffered a partially torn calf. He is projected to be out for a month but will be back in time for the regular season opener.

All is well with the starting outside linebackers, who look to be an even more formidable force with Bradley Chubb entering his second season. Head coach Vic Fangio said Chubb is ‘tailor-made’ for the defense he plans on running in Denver. Chubb believes he is going to take a massive leap in his sophomore season.

“I feel comfortable. I feel like I belong in this league. Last year, it was a thinkg like, ‘Do I belong? Am I going to make an impact?’ I know I can make an impact so it’s just up to me to go out there every day and prove that to not only myself but everybody. Just coming in with that dog mentality every day,” Chubb said.

