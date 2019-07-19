  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Alicia Elena Valdez, Edgewater News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury has found a third suspect guilty in the 2018 murder of an Edgewater man who was killed while ordering takeout food. Alicia Valdez, 21, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the death of Andrew Jenicek.

Alicia Elena Valdez (credit: Edgewater Police)

The 27-year-old was fatally shot in in April as he got out of his car near Dunkin’s Donuts at W. 20th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd.

Andrew Jenicek (credit: CBS)

The two other suspects in the case, Caleb Vigil and Devon Howard, were sentenced in May to life in prison for their roles in the crime.

Devon Drizzt Howard (credit: Edgewater Police)

Caleb Joseph Vigil (credit: Edgewater Police)

Witnesses say Jenicek died in the parking lot after the suspects tried to take his wallet. According to the arrest affidavit, when one of the suspects went to grab the wallet, Jenicek went for the gun and that’s when he was shot.

Jenicek’s family told CBS4 he was going to get his girlfriend’s dinner when he was killed.

 

 

 

