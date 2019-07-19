



Linebackers Alexander Johnson and Justin Hollins split first-team defensive reps for the Broncos during training camp on Friday. Johnson and Hollins were filling in for Todd Davis, who was hurt in Thursday’s practice and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

“Pretty much just go out there and do my job,” Johnson said after practice when asked what he’s hoping to prove to the coaching staff. “Bust my tail, get in line right and make plays when the opportunity presents itself.”

In addition to his work at inside linebacker, Hollins is also working at outside linebacker.

“I’m just trying to show the coaches that I’m capable of playing both positions,” Hollins said after practice. “It takes a little more time in the film room, it takes a little more time with coaches.”

Both guys said they’re leaning heavily on Josey Jewell, who is the other starter at inside linebacker.

“I’m just kind of following his lead,” said Hollins. “He’s had experience playing inside, I really haven’t. He’s the vet out there, I just take what he tells me learn from it and be coachable.”

For his part, Jewell said communication is the most important aspect of playing the inside linebacker spot.

“Just be confident. Go out there and be confident,” Jewell said when asked what advice he gives to Johnson and Hollins.

“Don’t go out there and think about messing up, just go out there and do your job, that’s all you can do and communicate is the biggest thing.”