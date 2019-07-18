



The French Press

– Visiting Heather Gardens, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cafe to a beer, wine and spirits store. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Heather Gardens, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is cafe and breakfast and brunch spot The French Press. Located at 15290 E. Iliff Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 831 reviews on Yelp. The menu offers sandwiches, salads and breakfast items like the breakfast burrito with potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, black beans and a choice of meat or additional vegetables.

Texas Roadhouse

Next up is steakhouse, traditional American and barbecue spot Texas Roadhouse, situated at 14200 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 273 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Look for ribs, burgers, salads and more on the menu. It also offers a variety of chicken specialties like the portobello mushroom chicken, the grilled barbecue chicken and the country fried chicken topped with house-made gravy.

Chambers Wines & Liquors

Chambers Wines & Liquors, a spot to score beer, wine, spirits and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15260 E. Iliff Ave., 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews. Try Will’s Pick Six, which features a selection of “exceptional wines,” including Biecher pinot gris, Champs de Provence rose and Kovacs cool noir.

Article provided by Hoodline.