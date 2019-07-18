DENVER (CBS4)– People in some Denver neighborhoods can expect to hear gunshots on Thursday night. But don’t worry, it’s only a test.
The Denver Police Department has expanded its “shotspotter” gunshot detection system into downtown. It will be tested on Thursday night.
The system detects when a gun is fired, pinpoints the location and notifies 911. The ShotSpotter can triangulate a gunshot within 80 feet and deliver the information to officers on their computers or phones within 30 seconds.
“We want folks that would engage in gun violence to know that this technology exists in our city and we will be their immediately to hold them accountable,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
Police say the testing will take place between 6 p.m and 11 p.m. Thursday.
