CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – School resource officers from across Colorado are in Cripple Creek this week. They are training to prepare for worst case scenarios to keep students safe.
Mark Edson was one of more than 160 people who attended the conference. He worked as a police officer in Littleton during the shootings at Columbine and a school resource officer near the STEM School shootings in Highlands Ranch in May.
“Within the area I work, within a few square miles, there have been three school violence incidents where kids have died,” Edson said. “To me that is unacceptable. Not going to let it happen on my watch and train others that we can do better.”
The school safety conference was organized by the Colorado Association of School Resource Officers. The group is holding another training event for mangers in Golden in September.
