By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos second-year running back Phillip Lindsay impressed both his new coach and his new quarterback during the first day of training camp on Thursday.

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

“Phillip is like one of my kids,” joked quarterback Joe Flacco. “I don’t know where he gets all the energy, but he has it 24/7. He’s a lot of fun to be around. He keeps a lot of energy around and keeps me young and keeps me going.”

Lindsay has been recovering from a wrist injury he suffered in late December of last season.

“He looked good,” added head coach Vic Fangio. “He had his legs, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised.”

Lindsay had said, prior to Thursday, that he was anxious to get back out onto the field, It’s a sentiment he made known to his teammates and his coaches.

“He was chomping at the bit to get out there,” said Fangio.

The Broncos will continue training camp practices on Friday at team headquarters.

