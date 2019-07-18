ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos second-year running back Phillip Lindsay impressed both his new coach and his new quarterback during the first day of training camp on Thursday.

“Phillip is like one of my kids,” joked quarterback Joe Flacco. “I don’t know where he gets all the energy, but he has it 24/7. He’s a lot of fun to be around. He keeps a lot of energy around and keeps me young and keeps me going.”

Lindsay has been recovering from a wrist injury he suffered in late December of last season.

“He looked good,” added head coach Vic Fangio. “He had his legs, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised.”

Lindsay had said, prior to Thursday, that he was anxious to get back out onto the field, It’s a sentiment he made known to his teammates and his coaches.

👀 @I_CU_Boy checking in after Day 1 of #BroncosCamp! He wants to see everyone tomorrow when gates open at 8 a.m. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rteyAMCW8S — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 18, 2019

“He was chomping at the bit to get out there,” said Fangio.

The Broncos will continue training camp practices on Friday at team headquarters.