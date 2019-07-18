ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — We are learning more about what it took to rescue a young woman in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday. The 19-year-old woman from Missouri fell 80 feet, sliding on steep, snow-covered terrain in Andrews Glacier.
Park officials said she received numerous injuries and was suffering from hypothermia when Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members reached her at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Because of the terrain, search and rescue personnel needed assistance from the Colorado National Guard.
A helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base was called in and used a winch-operated cable to hoist her out.
The woman was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and was transferred by ambulance to the emergency room at Estes Park Health.
