WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators say that a fire earlier this month at a commercial building was caused in part by an explosion sparked by a lightning strike in the area. The Westminster building was a total loss after the fire early on July 6.
The building, near 92nd Avenue between Pierce and Westminster Boulevard, houses an organic fertilizer production business.
The Westminster Fire Department says the investigation determined that an explosion occurred in an electrical panel attached to the structure. The explosion was caused by conduction of electricity from a lightning strike in the area. That explosion caused a fire.
Firefighters responded to the structure while it was engulfed in flames. They were able to get the two-alarm fire under control a little more than an hour later. No one was hurt.
The Westminster Police Department and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.
