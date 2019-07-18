ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Joe Flacco’s calm demeanor was evident on day one of Broncos training camp. The veteran signal caller has earned the nickname “Joe Cool” for his calming presence on the field. He’s a guy that never gets too high or too low, no matter the situation.
“Joe’s got a calm demeanor about him, but he’s still a fiery competitor,” head coach Vic Fangio said.
At times throughout his career, Flacco’s quiet confidence has been misinterpreted as not caring. But head coach Vic Fangio knows that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
“That’s how Joe is. He’s a competitor. He leads through example. He is not going to be a guy who loses his emotions – but trust me, inside his brain and belly, it’s churning for him”
The players love Flacco’s subdued disposition, some even looking to the QB as a father-figure of sorts
“I call him ‘Papa Joe’. He’s an older guy, and he has that veteran that we need leading us in the huddle,” Garett Bolles said.
