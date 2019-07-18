



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp getting underway, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s how the Broncos look at the quarterback position.

In the Hunt:

Joe Flacco, 12th season

Kevin Hogan, 4th season

Drew Lock, rookie

Brett Rypien, rookie

Projected Starter: Joe Flacco

The Broncos acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round pick in the offseason.

For Flacco, he is looking for a fresh start in Denver after being demoted to the backup role in favor of Lamar Jackson mid-season. Flacco hasn’t guided a team to the postseason since former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak was his offensive coordinator in 2014.

Reserves: Drew Lock, Kevin Hogan, Brett Rypien

Best Training Camp Battle: Drew Lock vs Kevin Hogan

When the Broncos drafted Drew Lock in the second-round of this year’s draft, he was seen as the future of the team. But Lock will have to show the coaches that he has mastered the offense well enough to beat out Kevin Hogan, the Broncos backup quarterback from a year ago.

Hogan, re-signed with the team in the offseason has a leg up on Lock and in playing experience. Hogan appeared in eight games and started in one game in his four-year career. In his career, he 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It would be an upset if Lock doesn’t beat out Hogan for the backup position, but the two quarterback traded reps as the backup quarterback in OTA’a and mini-camp.

Under the Radar: Brett Rypien

Brett Rypien is a longshot to make the final roster but he is the perfect candidate to make the practice squad. Rypien is a talented quarterback from Boise State where he set the Mountain West Conference all-time career passing record with 13,578 yards.

Stats to Know:

Joe Flacco carries a 10-6 record in the last 16 games he’s started. In those games, his offense averaged 24.8 points a game.

The Broncos offense last year averaged 20.6 points a game, which was ranked 24th in the NFL.

Excluding the first three years Peyton Manning guided the Broncos offense (2012-14), Denver hasn’t had a top ten scoring offense since 2005.

What They Said: Joe Flacco on how he defines success

“Winning football games. Listen, I’ve been in the league long enough to know that success is nothing but winning football games. I don’t care if you’re a young team, if you think you’re rebuilding—if you go win six, seven, eight games, that’s not success. I don’t care what the expectations were for people at some point, everybody’s real expectations are to go win games and be in the playoffs. Then from there, see what happens and go win a Super Bowl. That’s what everybody’s trying to do, and that’s what I’m trying to do the rest of my career—win the Super Bowl.”

