Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos completed their first training camp practice on Thursday. Linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the field near the end of practice with an apparently lower leg injury.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos completed their first training camp practice on Thursday. Linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the field near the end of practice with an apparently lower leg injury.
Davis received an MRI Thursday, but the extent of his injury and his availability moving forward was yet to be determined.
Running back Phillip Lindsay and Emmanuel Sanders were at practice on Thursday.
Quarterback Joe Flacco had the funniest clip of the day saying that Lindsay, “is like one of my kids” when it comes to his energy level.
Drew Lock was at practice despite not signing his rookie deal until Wednesday. He was the last rookie to sign his deal, but Lock insisted to his agents that he would not miss practice time and wanted his deal done before the start of training camp.
The Broncos will continue training camp on Friday. Practices are open to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.