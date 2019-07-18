Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the field near the end of practice on the first day of training camp with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. Davis had an MRI schedule for Thursday afternoon, according to a source.
“Todd is one of the most vocal leaders on this team,” said second-year linebacker Bradley Chubb after practice.
“He always knows what he’s doing, always reliable and always making the right calls. He’s a huge part of the defense.”
Davis’ availability should be known later in the day on Thursday.
The Broncos will continue training camp on Friday.
