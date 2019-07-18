



And the gate is officially OPEN! @Broncos fans are filing into the first training camp of the season 🏈Go Broncos! @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/YC9OvFyBXo — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) July 18, 2019

— Die-hard fans lined up as early as 3 a.m. to see the Denver Broncos on the first day of training camp . People of all ages, decked out in their blue and orange gear, rushed in the moment the gates opened up to snag the best seat in the house — up close on the sideline as the Broncos made their first appearance of the season.

That spot meant a few lucky fans even got to high-five players like Bradley Chubb, Emmanuel Sanders and Von Miller as they ran by the cheering crowd.

“Football season is upon us, once again!” a man who calls himself the “Mile High Prophet” proclaimed. His first rule for true fans: “Thou shalt not leave the game early.”

Fans at Dove Valley on Thursday told CBS4 they have big goals and hopes for the team this year.

Several praised the late owner, Pat Bowlen, for building up the team and giving it a promising future.

“I love my team to death, especially since Pat Bowlen passed away. This team’s only going to get better,” Carlos Rameriz said.

“Pat Bowlen established a culture of winning. That’s what you think of when you think [of] Denver Broncos,” said Greg Madrid. “We’re one of the more elite organizations in the National Football League.”

If you’re coming to a training camp, remember only clear, small purses are allowed — no video cameras, coolers, metal or plastic containers, and no food. But they are doing good trucks to make sure everyone is fed.

Everything You Need To Know For Broncos Training Camp 2019

Running back and CU graduate Phillip Lindsay said it felt good being back — and thanked fans for their encouragement.

“We got work to do. We got a lot of work to do. We need you guys by our side and appreciate you guys’ support,” Lindsay said in a video posted by the Broncos.

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1151921461780631552