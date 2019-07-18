  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were injured in a shooting in Aurora on Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at 3871 S. Fraser St. just before 2 p.m.

Officers rushed to the residence on reports of a shooting and found the two people with non-life threatening injures. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting. The shooting victims have not been identified.

Copter4 flew over the area where several police officers appeared to be interviewing witnesses.

