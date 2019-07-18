DENVER (CBS4)– Rent and property values have soared in Denver and likely won’t be coming down anytime soon. While that’s good for some people, it’s bad for others struggling to put a roof over their heads.

Sherri White was a wife and mother when the unthinkable happened.

“I became an alcoholic when my daughter passed away six years ago. I struggled with that quite a bit.”

Sherri wound up living on the streets.

“There were times when I just thought this is the way my life was going to be and there was no hope.”

Then an accident landed her in the hospital and left her unable to walk. It was then at her lowest that she decided to turn her life around.

“I had a choice, either live or die and I decided I wanted to live.”

Luckily, she had help. A sponsor helped her get into the Delores Apartments, a community for people transitioning out of homelessness.

On Thursday, Rocky Mountain Communities, The Delores Project and Blueline Development, Inc. celebrated the opening of Arroyo Village, a new affordable housing community. There are 130 units designed to help reduce and prevent homelessness and provide affordable housing options.

Today Sherri is two months sober and mending fences with her family and friends. She knows without housing and support none of this would be possible. She only has one thing to say to the people who gave her a new home.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love them. I’ve never had so much support.”

Arroyo Village, features apartments for families and individuals that earn up to 50% of the area median income. The goal of the program is to give people homes while they receive programmatic support to ensure success.