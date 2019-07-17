WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has selected a contractor to repair U.S. 36 after a crack turned into a sinkhole in Westminster. Kraemer North America will rebuild the damaged portion of the highway.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th-Church Ranch Boulevard collapsed with the failure of a retaining wall over the weekend, days after a crack started growing larger last week.

CDOT says the damaged road will be a collaboration between the builder, Kraemer North America, and the CDOT design team. Once the design is complete, the construction cost will be determined.

“We are pleased to have selected Kraemer so that we can transition to beginning permanent repairs to US36 eastbound,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “We once again thank the public for their patience during the response phase, and as we shifted towards an interim traffic pattern over the past two days. Safety has been and remains our highest priority, and we remind travelers to drive carefully in this workzone.”

“Kraemer submitted a strong technical proposal and distinguished themselves in a competitive bidding process among several reputable firms,” said CDOT Chief Engineer Josh Laipply in a statement. “With their selection, we can now transition from incident response to the permanent repair of the road.”

CDOT engineers said on Tuesday that the damaged stretch of U.S. 36 was still shifting, about an inch every hour. The wall failure and buckled road may be due to excessive moisture – from not only the wet winter and spring, but also Lower Church Lake that once was there and the marsh-like land that remains.

CDOT Background and Timeline:

Late last week – A crack started to develop along eastbound US 36 on a section of roadway between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th/Church Ranch Boulevard. CDOT quickly organized maintenance and engineering crews, as well as contractors, for emergency repairs of the crack that formed along the 200-foot section of the roadway. This portion of eastbound US 36 was closed Friday afternoon, with traffic diverted to the shoulder to keep one lane open.

Approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday, July 12 – The full closure of this portion of the roadway began as CDOT crews evaluated the damage to determine the right repairs. CDOT engineers used ground penetrating radar to examine the soil under the road and found a void in the road base between 150 and 200 feet long and about 10 feet wide. CDOT maintenance crews removed concrete paving panels from the roadway in preparation for deep drilling through the embankment to better identify both the magnitude and cause of this void.

Saturday, July 13 until until Monday, July 15 – CDOT and contractors continued emergency work. The large cracks developed into a sink hole as the roadway shifted, with significant damage to the retaining wall under the road. CDOT began work to bring a construction contractor in to rebuild this section of eastbound US 36. In the meantime, CDOT crews continued working on an interim traffic configuration to open travel lanes for eastbound traffic.

In order to provide another option for the traveling public, CDOT offered free travel on RTD’s Flatiron Flyer and LD bus routes, in both directions, on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16.

Before the morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 16 – CDOT and contract crews completed work to open two eastbound lanes on US 36 near Wadsworth Blvd., 24 hours ahead of schedule. Crews shifted two eastbound lanes on the westbound side with a concrete barrier separating the east- and westbound lanes. This is a stable interim traffic pattern that will be sustainable until eastbound US 36 is rebuilt.

Overnight July 16 into Wednesday morning, July 17 – Both directions of US 36 were closed from 104th/Church Ranch Boulevard to Wadsworth Boulevard for several hours to move a fiber optic cable that serves multiple local entities. This work was successfully completed by 3 a.m. July 17.

Wednesday, July 17 – CDOT established a design team and selected a contractor, Kramer North America, to rebuild the damaged section of eastbound US 36.

