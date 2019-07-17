  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Douglas County says they have an arrest in connection with a 4th of July hit-and-run crash that killed a Parker man.

Deputies found the car involved in the crash last week, abandoned at the Victorian Village Townhomes in Parker.

(credit: Douglas County)

Edward “Chuck” Vogel was riding his bike at about 6:30 a.m. when he was hit at Pine and Centennial drive, south of Lincoln Avenue.

The sheriff’s office is holding a news conference on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. and we will stream it live.

