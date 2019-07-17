Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A new trail of street art has popped up in downtown Denver. It’s a partnership between Denver Parks and Recreation and local artist Pat Milbery.
The idea is to help direct Greater & Greener Conference attendees while also highlighting downtown’s green infrastructure efforts to increase the tree canopy.
These parklets can be found along Curtis Street between 15th and 16th Street Mall.
“These parklets are little parks that we will create throughout the city where people can sit and enjoy being out in nature,” said Denver Parks and Rec spokesperson Scott Gilmore.
Gilmore said the art is all over downtown Denver. The Greater & Greener Conference kicks off Saturday and runs through July 24.
