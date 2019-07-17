ARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two girls missing for 10 days from a therapy treatment facility in Pine have been found. A teenager apparently spotted Anna Frankman and Emma Stokes at a park looking dirty, grimy and hungry and took them to a home before contacting authorities.
How the 16-year-olds managed for those days is not clear at this point. There were plans to take them to be checked out medically before being reunited with their parents.
Frankman and Stokes disappeared July 7 near Highway 285 and Mount Evans Boulevard from their therapy home in Pine. The therapy house is part of the Institute for Attachment and Child Development.
Family and friends began wearing shirts calling for prayers that said #prayforemma and #prayforanna.
Emma’s father Jerry Stokes was deeply concerned and told CBS4 before they were found “they don’t have the capability of thinking far enough in advance or taking care of themselves.”
Frankman’s parents flew in from Idaho as soon as they heard the girls had disappeared. Xochithi Frankman, Anna’s mother, said she was concerned because the girls didn’t have any money, no cellphone and were without critical medications.
Anyone with information about what the girls may have done while they were missing is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 719-836-2494.
