(CBS4) – Ivanka Trump will visit Lockheed Martin in Jefferson County on Monday. She was scheduled to visit in early May, but postponed due to the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch.
“Our mission is straightforward; to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high-paying jobs,” Trump said in a statement.
She was originally supposed to visit May 8, but postponed in light of the school shooting the day before.
Trump will take part in a roundtable on workforce development and apprenticeship programs with the Lockheed Martin workforce and CEO Marillyn Hewson.
After the meeting, Trump and Hewson will tour the facility.
