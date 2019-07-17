Comments
Eastbound lanes of Highway 36 remain closed while engineers plan for repairs. Eastbound traffic was moved to westbound lanes, with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – While the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to survey the damage and plan for repairs on U.S. 36, the free ride is over for some commuters. RTD had provided free rides for commuters on the Flatiron Flyer on Monday and Tuesday, but that ride will now cost riders.
The sinkhole began as a crack last week and has morphed into a giant sinkhole that keeps growing larger by the day.
Even though traffic is moving, CDOT tells drivers to plan for 30-45 minute delays from Church Ranch Boulevard to Wadsworth.
