DENVER (CBS4)– Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday. He is likely to be sentenced to Supermax in Colorado.
El Chapo, 62, received the life sentence plus 30 years on Wednesday morning, five month after his conviction in a drug trafficking case. He was brought to the U.S. to stand trial after he twice escaped from Mexican prisons.
The United States Penitentiary — Administrative Maximum (ADX) at the federal correctional complex in Florence is also known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”
Supermax houses prisoners including Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski and Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols.
ADX Florence, opened in 1994, houses more than 400 of the federal Bureau of Prison’s “most violent, disruptive and escape-prone inmates,” according to the BOP. Guzman, known for his dramatic prison escapes, will likely be held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and kept under constant camera surveillance.
