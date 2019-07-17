DENVER (CBS4) – A July heat wave will grip Colorado through the end of the week with most higher elevations expecting high temperatures between 80 and 90 while the lower elevations will be between 95 and 105 degrees! You will have to go above the tree line to find readings lower than 70!
The weather will basically repeat itself through Friday before some slightly cooler air arrives by Saturday. Afternoon storm chances will be very low statewide over the next few days and it will be windy at times, especially during the day.
While this heat wave is in progress please look before your lock your vehicle. Check to make sure there are no babies or small children in the back seat. Do not leave any pets inside a parked car, even if you crack all the windows. That does not provide enough air flow to keep a dog or cat cool.
