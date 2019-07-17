Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – From July 15-19, girls from Denver-area high schools are learning about careers in transportation and construction. On Tuesday, the students saw the beginning phases of a maintenance hangar at Denver International Airport.
Throughout Transportation and Construction Girl Career Days, the girls will tour five job sites and hear from women in male-dominated fields.
“It’s really important to have diversity in a company and it really drives change and success. So, a lot of the industry is really seeing that and saying we need more women,” said Keller Hays, one of the organizers of the Transportation and Construction Girl Program.
This week’s program is full, but it’s not too late to learn how women can be successful in these industries. On July 21, the organization is visiting a woman-owned architectural firm. For more information on how to sign up, visit constructiongirl.org.
