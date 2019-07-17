Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The space industry is big business, and Colorado could be cashing in. There’s a push to create a commercial space hub in Adams County in the form of a spaceport.
Supporters say it would usher in business from corporations like Virgin Galactic, Boeing, and others looking to launch spacecraft and satellites into orbit.
Spaceport America made their case at Wings Over the Rockies museum today in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. It’s estimated only about 24% of spending in the space industry will come from the government. The rest will be commercial.
