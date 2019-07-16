(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that Utah Park has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a doughnut shop to a Vietnamese restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Utah Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Cafe Paprika
Topping the list is Moroccan, Mediterranean and halal spot Cafe Paprika. Located at 13160 E. Mississippi Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 450 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you’ll find items like apricot lamb, seafood couscous, baklava, Baba Ghanouj, meat kebabs and more.
Mr. Donuts
Next up is Mr. Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts, situated at 13110 E. Mississippi. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
The shop offers fritters, cinnamon rolls and eclairs in addition to a selection of filled, glazed and frosted doughnuts.
Non La
Bar, Vietnamese and Cajun/Creole spot Non La is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13250 E. Mississippi Ave., four stars out of 55 reviews.
The menu includes items like spring rolls, crawfish, seafood gumbo, pho, fried rice, dumplings and more.
Article provided by Hoodline.
