BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person was killed and three others were hurt when a truck went off the side of Flagstaff Road and rolled down the mountainside overnight. It happened between Gregory Canyon and Panorama Point at about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The force of the crash broke the 2004 GMC into multiple pieces. The cab of the truck was brought up to the road but the frame and bed of the truck were still on the mountainside at 1 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.
Lewis said the person who was killed is believed to be a 19-year-old man. The victim has not been officially identified. A 22-year-old man and two 21-year-old women who were also in the truck suffered various injuries ranging from minor to serious. It’s not clear who was driving.
Flagstaff Road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning as crews worked to bring the wreckage back up to the road.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. There’s no word yet on a potential cause.
