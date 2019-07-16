  • CBS4On Air

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — Loveland Ski Area’s mascot, Parker the Snow Dog, celebrated his 3rd birthday by giving several children a very special opportunity.

(credit: @officialsnowdog)

Parker is also a therapy dog at a summer camp for children with disabilities and he hosted a fundraiser over the weekend with the goal of collecting $3,000 to send two children to the Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals Camp in Empire.

(credit: @officialsnowdog)

More than 60 dogs and their people showed up to support Parker’s Summer Camp Scholarship Fundraiser. The party at Guanella Pass Brewery in Georgetown was such a huge success, it ended up raising over $5,000 — enough to send three kids to the camp!

Guests also donated 285 pounds of dog food at the party, which Parker personally delivered to Charlie’s Place – the Clear Creek/Gilpin County Animal Shelter.

(credit: @officialsnowdog)

Now that’s a good dog!

