Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — Loveland Ski Area’s mascot, Parker the Snow Dog, celebrated his 3rd birthday by giving several children a very special opportunity.
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — Loveland Ski Area’s mascot, Parker the Snow Dog, celebrated his 3rd birthday by giving several children a very special opportunity.
Parker is also a therapy dog at a summer camp for children with disabilities and he hosted a fundraiser over the weekend with the goal of collecting $3,000 to send two children to the Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals Camp in Empire.
More than 60 dogs and their people showed up to support Parker’s Summer Camp Scholarship Fundraiser. The party at Guanella Pass Brewery in Georgetown was such a huge success, it ended up raising over $5,000 — enough to send three kids to the camp!
Guests also donated 285 pounds of dog food at the party, which Parker personally delivered to Charlie’s Place – the Clear Creek/Gilpin County Animal Shelter.
Now that’s a good dog!
You must log in to post a comment.