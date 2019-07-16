Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people living in Colorado’s high country cannot call 911 on their landline phones. The outage is affecting landlines, mostly in Summit County but also some other rural mountain areas.
The Summit County Sheriff said the outage is due to a broken fiber optic line located somewhere between Breckenridge and Bailey.
Service providers are working to fix the problem but there is no word on when landline 911 access will be restored. In the meantime, callers are urged to use their cellphone to call 911.
