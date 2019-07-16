WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Traffic is finally moving in both directions on U.S. 36 in Westminster while the sinking of the eastbound lanes continues. A huge crack that appeared last week has turned into a massive sinkhole.
Both westbound and eastbound traffic are using the westbound lanes. Crews converted the toll lane and shoulder on the westbound side to make room for the extra traffic. The half mile stretch was in place by early Wednesday morning. Drivers should still plan to add an extra 30-45 minutes to their commute through the area.
CDOT engineers said the damaged stretch of U.S. 36 is still shifting, about an inch every hour. The wall failure and buckled road may be due to excessive moisture – from not only the wet winter and spring, but also Lower Church Lake that once was there and the marsh-like land that remains.
An investigation is still underway and part of the emergency response plan is to pick a construction contractor for the redesign and rebuild. That could take some time, so it’s not clear when the highway will be rebuilt and how much it will cost.
