CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night at The ViewHouse Centennial.
Schlereth told Spencer that he’s a fan of Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
“The guy has had success everywhere he’s gone,” said Schlereth.
When the Broncos start training camp on Thursday Joe Flacco will be the undisputed starter at quarterback.
“He’s never going to be that athletic super star, but the guy can absolutely push it down the football field and create big plays,” Schlereth said of Flacco. “He’ll give you an opportunity to win, no question.”
The Broncos start training camp on Thursday at team headquarters and will begin the preseason schedule on August 1st when they play the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game.
You must log in to post a comment.