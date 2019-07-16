Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The big dig in Highlands Ranch that uncovered more dinosaur fossils earlier this month after the initial discovery in May, is over. The team from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science says all the bones have been discovered.
Crews spent last Thursday digging at the site near Santa Fe and C-470 after Brinkman Construction moved a giant pile of dirt.
The first bones were found in May and more just kept turning up. Scientists believe all the fossils, dating back 66 million years, are that of a very large triceratops.
A large aquifer under the dig site has made everything a little soggy. Some of the most recently found fossils are in fragments and will be pieced together at the lab at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
