Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a teenage driver might be to blame for a deadly crash at a bus stop in Westminster. They say the driver may have been distracted.
Investigators say the driver, a 16-year-old boy, hit the bus stop on Sheridan Boulevard near 70th Avenue on July 11. A woman died, but a man survived the crash.
The driver stayed at the scene, was arrested and was later released. Investigators say it will take months to investigate the crash to determine if the driver faces any charges.
They do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors.
You must log in to post a comment.