ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County has filed legal documents seeking an additional $46 million from Denver International Airport for alleged jet noise violations that took place between 2014 and 2016.

“Is that a lot of money, yes,” said Adams County spokesman Jim Siedlicki. “But they know their data is flawed, and we have the data to prove it”.

The claim is the latest in a long running feud between communities in Adams County and the airport over jet noise, which has already resulted in Denver paying out about $40 million for noise violations prior to 2014.

Previously, jet noise violations were calculated by DIA using noise modeling estimates. Adams County now contends more precise measuring of actual jet noise has been available for years, and it shows more actual violations than noise modeling.

Siedlicki told CBS4 between 2014 to 2016, there were at least 92 actual jet noise violations which should cost Denver $500,000 per infraction.

Mindy Crane, Senior Director of Communications for DIA, told CBS4, “Adams County is making numerous unfounded allegations that are based on unproven and imprecise noise collection and measurement methods.”

She went onto suggest noise violations have fallen significantly in recent years due to advances in aircraft engines, fewer planes flying overhead and more precise flight technology.

“As a result, Adams County is no longer benefiting financially from noise payments, so they are trying to make changes to their benefit.”

Both sides have presented their arguments to a judge who will ultimately decide if Denver does or does not owe additional money to Adams County.