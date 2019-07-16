  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arapahoe County News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 31-year-old Colorado man is accused of using social media to solicit girls as young as 10 for sex. Ken Hardcastle is an active duty U.S. Army Recruiter.

Ken Hardcastle (credit: Arapahoe County)

Hardcastle was arrested on Monday and faces charges of internet luring of a child and internet sex exploitation of a child — both felonies.

“Sexy? Think again,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, along with photos Hardcastle posted online.

Ken Hardcastle (credit: Arapahoe County)

Ken Hardcastle (credit: Arapahoe County)

“We worry there may be other victims,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If he’s chatted with your daughter, call 720-874-8477.”

