ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 31-year-old Colorado man is accused of using social media to solicit girls as young as 10 for sex. Ken Hardcastle is an active duty U.S. Army Recruiter.
Hardcastle was arrested on Monday and faces charges of internet luring of a child and internet sex exploitation of a child — both felonies.
“Sexy? Think again,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, along with photos Hardcastle posted online.
“We worry there may be other victims,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If he’s chatted with your daughter, call 720-874-8477.”
