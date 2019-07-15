Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies slugger Daniel Murphy has been named the National League Player of the Week. This is Murphy’s second Player of the Week award.
In three games against the Reds at Coors Field, Murphy hit .667 (8-for-12) with two home runs, three doubles, five RBIs, and a walk. His first home run at Coors Field this season came in the eighth inning Friday and sparked a comeback that ended a six-game losing streak.
Murphy is the fourth Rockie to win the award this season. Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado have all won in 2019.