TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Daniel Murphy

DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies slugger Daniel Murphy has been named the National League Player of the Week. This is Murphy’s second Player of the Week award.

In three games against the Reds at Coors Field, Murphy hit .667 (8-for-12) with two home runs, three doubles, five RBIs, and a walk. His first home run at Coors Field this season came in the eighth inning Friday and sparked a comeback that ended a six-game losing streak.

Murphy is the fourth Rockie to win the award this season. Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado have all won in 2019.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s